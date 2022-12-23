POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Africa Matters: Dutch Slavery Apology
25:36
World
Africa Matters: Dutch Slavery Apology
A long-awaited apology for slavery made by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has fallen short of satisfying hopes of reparations. Afro-Dutch activist Quinsy Gario shares his views. Over in Kenya, President William Ruto marks 100 days in office, as voters hope he will deliver on his promises. And in Nigeria, a new policy has made native languages compulsory in primary schools. Africa Matters, hosted by Adesewa Josh, is TRT World’s flagship Africa programme, bringing you under-reported stories from across the continent. We’ll help you better understand Africa, and why it matters, through the eyes of the people at the heart of every story. #africamatters
December 23, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?