Africa Matters: Dutch Slavery Apology

A long-awaited apology for slavery made by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has fallen short of satisfying hopes of reparations. Afro-Dutch activist Quinsy Gario shares his views. Over in Kenya, President William Ruto marks 100 days in office, as voters hope he will deliver on his promises. And in Nigeria, a new policy has made native languages compulsory in primary schools. Africa Matters, hosted by Adesewa Josh, is TRT World’s flagship Africa programme, bringing you under-reported stories from across the continent. We’ll help you better understand Africa, and why it matters, through the eyes of the people at the heart of every story. #africamatters