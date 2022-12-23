POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkiye's biggest Fintech Summit took place in Istanbul
02:51
World
Financial technology, better known as ‘fintech’, is rapidly becoming one of the big buzzwords in the business and technology world. It’s a multi-billion dollar industry that’s changing everything from how we make payments to how we get loans. TRT World’s Tulay Kalyon Haznedaroglu went to Turkiye’s biggest fintech summit, Webrazzi 2022, to find out more about what some call the future of finance. #Turkiye #Fintech #Webrazzi
December 23, 2022
