First foreign COVID vaccines head to China from Germany

China is set to accept its first foreign COVID-19 vaccines from Germany - but they'll only be given to German nationals in the country. In return, Chinese citizens in Europe can be vaccinated with China's SinoVac. Berlin is pushing for other foreign nationals living in China to be allowed access to the shot. Dr Bharat Pankhania from the University of Exeter explains why China has since rise in virus cases.