Kuleba: Ukraine aims to hold peace summit in February 2023
03:41
World
The Ukrainian foreign minister says his government aims to have a peace summit by the end of February. Dimitri Kuleba says the summit would preferably be held at the United Nations. He added Russia must face a war crimes tribunal before entering direct talks with Ukraine. Ukrainian Member of Parliament Oleksii Movchan talks to TRT World whether through diplomacy the two sides will end the war. #ukraine #russia #kuleba #
December 27, 2022
