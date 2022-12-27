World Share

Kuleba: Ukraine aims to hold peace summit in February 2023

The Ukrainian foreign minister says his government aims to have a peace summit by the end of February. Dimitri Kuleba says the summit would preferably be held at the United Nations. He added Russia must face a war crimes tribunal before entering direct talks with Ukraine. Ukrainian Member of Parliament Oleksii Movchan talks to TRT World whether through diplomacy the two sides will end the war. #ukraine #russia #kuleba #