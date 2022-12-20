POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Reports: Russian troops in Belarus set to begin military drills
World
Reports: Russian troops in Belarus set to begin military drills
Russian President Vladimir Putin has met his counterpart and ally Alexander Lukashenko in Belarus. Putin denies he's trying to pressure one of his only backers into joining the war in Ukraine, but there are fears a new offensive could be launched from Belarusian territory. Ivan Eland from the Center on Peace and Liberty weighs in on whether Minsk could be dragged into the #Putin #Belarus #militarydrills
December 20, 2022
