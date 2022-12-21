POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Taliban suspends women from universities across Afghanistan
02:00
World
Taliban suspends women from universities across Afghanistan
The Taliban has banned Afghan women from higher education, just three months after thousands of women and girls sat university entrance exams. There've been some protests at educational institutions against the move. Now, the results of those exams will be moot. Since coming to power in August last year, the Taliban has imposed progressively tighter restrictions on women's lives. Claire Herriot reports. #taliban #women #education
December 21, 2022
