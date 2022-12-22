POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Resetting US-Africa Relations | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
26:00
World
Resetting US-Africa Relations | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
With almost 50 African leaders gathered in Washington last week, the Biden administration promised to invest billions of dollars in their countries’ economies in an effort to reset US-Africa relations. But after years of tense relations and neglect, can Washington sway African leaders with $55 billion of economic, health and security support over the next three years? How will America’s rivalry with China and Russia shape US-Africa relations and can Africa leverage its growing economic potential?
December 22, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?