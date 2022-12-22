World Share

Resetting US-Africa Relations | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry

With almost 50 African leaders gathered in Washington last week, the Biden administration promised to invest billions of dollars in their countries’ economies in an effort to reset US-Africa relations. But after years of tense relations and neglect, can Washington sway African leaders with $55 billion of economic, health and security support over the next three years? How will America’s rivalry with China and Russia shape US-Africa relations and can Africa leverage its growing economic potential?