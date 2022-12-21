World Share

Croatia To Join Schengen Free-Travel Zone in 2023

Starting on January 1st, Croatia will adopt the euro as a currency, and will be joining the Schengen zone. Border and customs checks will be abolished between Croatia and other Schengen member states for people crossing via land and sea, while checks at airports will be lifted from March next year. With the new year, Croatia will also start to issue Schengen visas, with full access to the Schengen Information System. Veljko Skenderija has more from Zagreb. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp