As Tensions Mount in Northern Kosovo, Will Serbia Deploy Troops?

Tensions between Kosovo and Serbia along their border have reached boiling point once again. NATO has urged both countries to lower the temperature and coordinate with its peacekeeping mission to ensure the safety of ALL citizens. It made the call after Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic asked the NATO-led forces in Kosovo to let him deploy Serbian troops and police to the border. Scuffles broke out over the weekend between protesters and police, raising fears of further escalation. In recent weeks, minority Serbs in northern Kosovo have responded violently to moves by Pristina they see as anti-Serb. On Saturday, they blocked the main roads after the arrest of a former Serb policeman. Meanwhile, a stun grenade was thrown at a car belonging to the European Union mission in Kosovo. There were no injuries. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World's programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today.