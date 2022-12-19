POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Amnesty International: Tariq bin Ziyad Brigade commits war crimes in Libya
03:43
World
Amnesty International: Tariq bin Ziyad Brigade commits war crimes in Libya
Amnesty International says armed group, "Tariq bin Ziyad Brigade which is part of warlord Khalifa Haftar's forces has been committing war crimes and other atrocities. It says the group has terrorised people in the areas it controls, committing brutal assaults with no fear of consequences. Libya analyst Ahmed Sewehli weighs in on the importance of this report. #TariqbinZiyadBrigade #Libya #Amnesty
December 19, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?