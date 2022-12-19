POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What does Putin hope to achieve in Belarus tour?
04:07
World
What does Putin hope to achieve in Belarus tour?
Russia's President Vladimir Putin will travel to Belarus to meet with his counterpart Alexander Lukashenko on Monday, in his first state visit to the country in three years. Concerns are growing that Belarus could be pulled into Russia's war in Ukraine. Russian media says troops that were moved to Belarus will begin holding military exercises. Georgia’s former head of national security, Kakhaber Kemoklidze, discusses what Moscow intends to achieve during this visit to Minsk. #Putin #Belarus #Ukraine
December 19, 2022
