03:20
World
UN: 30% of the planet will be protected by 2030
A new deal to protect the environment has been made at the United Nation's biodiversity summit, COP15, in Montreal, Canada. According to this new agreement, 30% of the world’s land will have protected status by 2030. It also includes $30 million in yearly conservation aid for developing countries. Professor of climate physics Peter Ditlevsen explains the significance of this deal. #UN #naturedeal #Climate
December 19, 2022
