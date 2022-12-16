POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Will Cyril Ramaphosa be re-elected by South Africa’s ruling ANC party?
South Africa's ruling party the African National Congress is holding its elective conference on Friday, where members will decide who will lead the party for the next five years. President Cyril Ramaphosa is up against former cabinet minister Zweli Mkhize. Earlier this week, Ramaphosa survived a vote in parliament that could have threatened his place in office. Thembisa Fakude, a senior research fellow at Africa Asia Dialogues, explains what could be ahead for the party and president. #Ramaphosa #ZweliMkhize #ANC
December 16, 2022
