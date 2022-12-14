World Share

Erdogan: We should work on transferring Turkmen gas to Europe

During a trilateral summit with the leaders of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, Turkish President Erdogan said supplying Turkmen gas to Western markets is key to relieving the energy crisis. The plan is to transport gas in tankers to Azerbaijan via the Caspian Sea, then to Turkiye via the Southern Gas Corridor pipeline network, and finally to Europe. Suay Acikalin from Ankara Haci Bayram Veli University discusses whether this could be a solution to Europe's energy problems, with the help from Turkiye. #Erdogan #EuropeEnergyCrisis #Turkmengas