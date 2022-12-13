POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ukraine's allies pledge over a billion dollars in immediate winter aid
01:58
World
Ukraine's allies pledge over a billion dollars in immediate winter aid
Dozens of countries and international organisations have pledged over a billion dollars to help Ukraine get through the harsh winter. President, Volodomyr Zelenskyy told the international donor conference in Paris that their aid could pressure Russia into pursuing peace. The meeting also strongly condemned Moscow's ongoing aerial bombardments that have plunged millions of Ukrainians into the deepening cold and dark by targeting critical infrastructure.
December 13, 2022
