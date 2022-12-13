BizTech Share

FTX founder Bankman-Fried held in Bahamas ahead of US extradition

One of the world's most well-known cryptocurrency traders has been charged with fraud, by the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Sam Bankman-Fried the former CEO of failed crypto-exchange FTX was arrested in the Bahamas on Monday. The complaint, filed on Tuesday, alleges that Bankman-Fried raised more than 1.8 billion dollars from equity investors since May 2019, by promoting FTX as a safe, responsible platform for trading crypto assets. Melinda Nucifora has more. #ftx #cryptocurrency #fraud