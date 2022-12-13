World Share

Is China Siding With Gulf Arab States Against Iran Over a Territorial Dispute?

It was a rare diplomatic spat between two countries with a long history of close energy and security ties. Over the weekend, Iran summoned China's ambassador to lodge an official complaint against a statement issued during Chinese President Xi Jinping's recent visit to Saudi Arabia. Tehran accused Beijing of siding with Gulf Arab states in a territorial dispute between Iran and the UAE. A spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry said it conveyed strong discontent against the joint China-GCC statement, which it argued, questioned Iran's territorial integrity. Tehran reportedly told the Chinese envoy, that the three islands addressed by the GCC were an integral part of Iran and will not be subject to negotiation. Iran currently maintains control of Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa in the Gulf, which are claimed by the UAE. The joint statement also called for Iran's nuclear programme to remain peaceful and for authorities to cooperate with the IAEA. Saudi Arabia's foreign minister also had a tough warning for Iran, saying all bets would be off if Tehran were to acquire nuclear weapons. Guests Jacope Scita Policy Fellow at Bourse and Bazaar Foundation Umit Alperen Assistant Professor at Suleyman Demirel University