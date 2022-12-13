World Share

Does the US have a strong case against Lockerbie bombing suspect?

The man accused of making the bomb that blew up a Pan Am jet over Lockerbie Scotland in 1988 has now been formally charged by a US court. Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty, but Abu Agila Mohammad Masud could face a life sentence if convicted. The blast on board the Boeing 747 over the Scottish town left 270 people dead. Giorgio Cafiero, founder and CEO of Gulf State Analytics, explains how US prosecutors will make their case against Abu Agila Mohammad Masud. #Lockerbie #PanAm #AbuAgila