Seven killed in Peru protests following Pedro Castillo's ousting
01:55
World
An announcement by Peru's new president to move-up nationwide elections hasn't satisfied protesters, who have rocked the nation since her appointment last week. A state of emergency has been declared after demonstrations turned deadly. Attacks at an airport and police stations have left at least seven people dead, as protesters demand the release of the detained former president, Pedro Castillo. TRT World's Andy Roesgen has the latest. #peru #castillo #impeachment
December 13, 2022
