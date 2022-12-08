World Share

Boluarte elected as Peru’s president following Castillo impeachment

Dina Boluarte has become Peru's first female president after a constitutional crisis that led to the removal of Pedro Castillo from office. Following an attempt to dissolve parliament and avoid impeachment, Castillo was arrested and charged with rebellion and conspiracy. His ousting sparked scenes of both jubilance and rage across central Lima. Latin America analyst Javier Farje weighs in on the task ahead for Dina Boluarte. #DinaBoluarte #PedroCastillo #Peru