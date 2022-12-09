World Share

One on One - Finnish Defence Minister Antti Kaikkonen

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has pushed the Nordic countries to abandon their long-standing policy of non-alignment and apply for NATO. Finland is one of the Nordic countries with security concerns seeking the military alliance. Türkiye, as a NATO member, said it would support the accession bid as long as Helsinki removed sanctions on Turkish defence products and took action against terror groups. On June 28, Türkiye, Finland and Sweden signed a trilateral memorandum at the NATO summit in Madrid, paving the way for the Nordic countries to join the NATO alliance. Finland has reiterated that they will show full solidarity and cooperation with Türkiye in the fight against terror groups. TRT World sat down with Finnish Defence Minister Antti Kaikkonen to talk about Russia-Ukraine conflict, Finland's NATO membership application and fighting against terrorism together.