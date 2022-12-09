POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Sixth edition of TRT World Forum begins in Istanbul
Sixth edition of TRT World Forum begins in Istanbul
TRT World is holding its flagship event, the TRT World Forum. Leaders, thinkers and decision-makers from around the world are gathering until Saturday. Experts will delve into the challenges of our time, and discuss solutions for advancing peace, security and prosperity throughout the world. Former US Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs Mark Kimmitt talks to TRT World about the war in Ukraine and the grain deal initiative. #TRTWorldforum #Ukraine #Russia
December 9, 2022
