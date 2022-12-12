POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Two killed in Peru protests against Pedro Castillo's ousting
03:59
World
Two teenagers have been killed in another day of violent protests across Peru. Thousands of people have been demonstrating against the arrest of former president Pedro Castillo. The street marches have been particularly large in southern, rural areas, where the left-wing former leader still garners widespread support. Latin America analyst Colin Harding discusses whether elections will appease the protesters. #Peruprotests #PedroCastillo #DinaBoluarte
December 12, 2022
