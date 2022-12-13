POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is Washington pressuring Europe over China?
26:00
World
Is Washington pressuring Europe over China?
The United States’ new national security strategy makes it clear that, despite events in Ukraine, America regards China as its main “immediate and ongoing threat". Part of Washington’s plan is to persuade European allies to adopt the same hardline against Beijing. However, not all members of Nato and the EU are quite as ready to put themselves in opposition to China - partly, because it could cost them some serious money. Guests: Guido Cozzi professor of Macroeconomics at the University of St. Gallen Amelia Hadfield Head of Department of Politics at University of Surrey Jamie Shea Former Dept Asst Secretary General at NATO
December 13, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?