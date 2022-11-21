POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Beijing districts under lockdown as new COVID-19 cases hit China
03:39
World
After recording almost 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, China has locked down several areas of its capital. Beijing's schools and restaurants have been closed in the city's largest district, Chaoyang. Its home to 3.5 million people. Dr Bharat Pankhania from the University of Exeter Medical School weighs in on whether this is a test of Beijing’s strict Zero COVID policy. #COVID19 #China #Lockdown
November 21, 2022
