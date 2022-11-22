POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What's behind the UK's wave of strikes?
26:00
World
What's behind the UK's wave of strikes?
Britain is facing its latest winter of discontent. Strikes over pay and pensions are planned by train drivers and civil servants. And for the first time in over a century even nurses are threatening to walk out. The dramatic rise in inflation and interest rates are behind the biggest wave of industrial action in decades. But is there any money to meet the demands of unions and strikers? Guests: Rob Wilson Former Conservative MP Dr Meenal Viz National Health Service Hospital Doctor Chris Nineham British Political Activist
November 22, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?