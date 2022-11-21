World Share

UN's nuclear watchdog condemns attack on nuclear plant

The UN nuclear watchdog says those responsible for the recent shelling around Ukraine's nuclear plant are playing with fire. Russia and Ukraine have blamed each other for the incidents which saw at least a dozen explosions at the Zaporizhzhia power station. It's been under Russian control almost since the conflict started in February but is close to areas controlled by Kyiv. Our Europe Correspondent, Simon McGregor-Wood reports.