Türkiye carries out air raids on PKK/YPG targets

Turkish artillery are shelling the positions of PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria. Three people have been killed including one child, and at least ten others injured, after the PKK/YPG terror group fired mortars into the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep. The governor's announced the PKK/YPG fired five mortars from the east of the Euphrates to Türkiye's Karkamis district. In a previous attack on Sunday, at least eight Turkish security officials were injured near the Oncupinar crossing, which sits on the border with Syria. Obaida Hitto has more from the Turkish-Syrian border.