Türkiye Launches Dozens of Air Strikes Against PKK/YPG in Iraq and Syria

Türkiye has launched new operations against the PKK and its YPG offshoots in Northern Syria and Iraq. Dubbed Operation Claw-Sword, the air strikes come just a week after the terror attack in Istanbul that left six people dead and dozens wounded. The operation was carried out over the weekend, against bases that were used by the YPG terror group. Türkiye's Defence Ministry said more than 80 sites were hit across Northern Syria and Iraq, including bunkers, weapon depots and terror training camps. Meanwhile, the YPG terror group has launched several rocket attacks against Türkiye's southern province of Gaziantep, killing at least three people on Monday. The rockets were reportedly fired from Kobani just across the border, where the YPG currently operates. The attack follows a similar barrage of rocket fire that the YPG launched over the weekend at Türkiye's Kilis province. So is Ankara readying for a wider operation to clear the YPG fully from its border regions? And will ground troops be involved? Guests: Tarik Oguzlu Professor at Istanbul Aydin University Necdet Ozcelik Security Analyst