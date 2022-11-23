POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
New Zealand central bank delivers its biggest ever rate hike
04:31
BizTech
New Zealand central bank delivers its biggest ever rate hike
New Zealand's central bank delivered a 75 basis point hike. That is the biggest rate hike ever in the central bank history. The New Zealand's exchange is down 0.85% and the Australian ASX200 is up 0.7%, despite the Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe on Tuesday hinting at more rate hikes ahead. For more on this, we spoke to Naeem Aslam, who is the chief market analyst at AvaTrade. #NewZealand #InterestRates #Inflation
November 23, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?