POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Why is the Myanmar junta releasing prisoners now?
26:30
World
Why is the Myanmar junta releasing prisoners now?
Four foreigners have been deported to freedom in Myanmar- but the UN warns the move is not real progress. We discuss the actual motive and whether those remaining will be re-arrested. We first speak to Toru Kubota, a documentary filmmaker who was unexpectedly released last week and deported to Japan. Then we broaden our discussion with more insight from other guests. Guests: Toru Kubota Former Prisoner released from Insein Prison Wai Hnin Pwint Thon Officer at Burma Campaign UK Ronan Lee Doctoral Prize Fellow at Loughborough University London Robert Bociaga Former Detainee in Myanmar
November 23, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?