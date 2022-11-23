World Share

Why is the Myanmar junta releasing prisoners now?

Four foreigners have been deported to freedom in Myanmar- but the UN warns the move is not real progress. We discuss the actual motive and whether those remaining will be re-arrested. We first speak to Toru Kubota, a documentary filmmaker who was unexpectedly released last week and deported to Japan. Then we broaden our discussion with more insight from other guests. Guests: Toru Kubota Former Prisoner released from Insein Prison Wai Hnin Pwint Thon Officer at Burma Campaign UK Ronan Lee Doctoral Prize Fellow at Loughborough University London Robert Bociaga Former Detainee in Myanmar