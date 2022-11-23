POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Erdogan: Türkiye to launch Syria ground operation against terrorists
Erdogan: Türkiye to launch Syria ground operation against terrorists
Türkiye's air operation in northern Iraq and Syria to clear the regions of terrorists is 'just the beginning.' President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the country will launch a ground operation in Syria "when convenient. Yucel Acer from Yıldırım Beyazıt University weighs in on the possibility of a new anti-terror operation against PKK/YPG terror groups. #Erdogan #Syria #YPGterrorists
November 23, 2022
