One dead, more than a dozen injured in separate explosions in Jerusalem

Two separate bomb attacks have killed at least one person and left more than a dozen injured in West Jerusalem. The devices were left at bus stations and went off within minutes of each other during the height of morning rush hour. Tensions have been rising this year as Israeli military raids have killed Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Palestinian gun and knife attacks have targeted Israelis. Mustafa Fatih-Yavuz reports.