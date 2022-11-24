POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US ambassador to UN accuses Russia of 'weaponising winter'
02:27
World
US ambassador to UN accuses Russia of 'weaponising winter'
Russia has unleashed a barrage of missiles again targeting Ukraine's energy grid, knocking out power to large parts of the country, and compounding the hardship of winter for millions. Nuclear plants and internet links were also knocked offline and the blackouts have spilled into neighbouring Moldova. At an emergency session of the United Nations Security Council, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pleaded for more help from the west.
November 24, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?