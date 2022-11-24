POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Oil prices sink as EU considers price cap on Russian oil
Oil prices dropped as the European Union considered a higher than expected price cap on Russian crude. Increasing signs of a global slowdown also took a toll, amid mounting headwinds in the two largest economies, threatening energy demand. EU officials discussed setting the ceiling for Russian seaborne exports at $65 to $70 a barrel. For more on this, we spoke to Jameel Ahmad, who is the chief investment strategist for MENA at Alpari. #OilPrices #PriceCap #RussianOil
November 24, 2022
