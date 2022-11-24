POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What is the motive behind Russia’s missile strikes on Ukraine's energy grid?
03:34
World
What is the motive behind Russia’s missile strikes on Ukraine's energy grid?
Russia continues to pound Ukraine's energy grid, knocking out power to large parts of the country and compounding the misery of war and winter for millions of people. Nuclear plants and internet links have also been knocked offline with blackouts also spilling into neighbouring Moldova. Jaroslaw Strozyk, a former director of analysis in the Polish military intelligence service, explains what’s behind Moscow’s missile barrage on Ukraine’s power and water. #Ukraine #Russia #Ukrenergo
November 24, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?