EU's Borrell: Kosovo and Serbia reach deal to end car number plate row

The EU's foreign policy chief says Kosovo and Serbia have reached a deal to end a volatile row over car licence plates. Josep Borrell says both countries have agreed to avoid further escalation and to concentrate on normalising relations. Editor-in-chief of the Brussels Report, Pieter Cleppe, unpacks whether this deal is a sign of a lasting solution – or just an interim measure. #Serbia #Kosovo #carplates