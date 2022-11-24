POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
How significant are the protests at the iPhone factory in China?
03:37
World
How significant are the protests at the iPhone factory in China?
China has ordered a lockdown in the city of Zhengzhou after violent protests erupted at the world's largest iPhone factory - Foxconn. Workers were protesting the social and financial toll of COVID-19 restrictions, and delays in their pay. Srikanth Kondapalli from Jawaharlal Nehru University weighs in on the significance of this protests as Beijing pushes ahead with its zero-COVID-19 policy. #iPhonefactory #China #Covidlockdowns
November 24, 2022
