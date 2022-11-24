POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Zelenskyy slams Russian strikes on infrastructure as ‘crime against humanity’
04:16
World
Zelenskyy slams Russian strikes on infrastructure as ‘crime against humanity’
Volodymyr Zelenskyy has lashed out against Russia’s strikes against Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure. In a virtual address to the UN Security Council, the Ukrainian president said the latest bombardment were ‘crimes against humanity.’ William Lawrence from the American University looks at Russia’s brutal strategy and how far the Kremlin will go with these attacks as winter approaches. #Kiev #Ukraine #Russianmissiles
November 24, 2022
