World Share

Scotland Independence Referendum | France's Church Abuse Scandal

Scottish nationalists suffer a significant setback as the UK supreme court blocks efforts to hold a second independence referendum. On the first part of our show, we discuss with our guests whether all hope is lost for Scots wanting out of Westminster. Guests: James Dornan SNP Member of Scottish Parliament Sajjad Karim Member of the European Parliament On the second part of our show, we turn to another scandal in France's catholic church. With hundreds of thousands of alleged victims of child sex abuse, we discuss whether the church can rebuild its reputation while new abuse cases emerge. Guests: Xavier Geffrier Catholic Voices Spokesperson in France Keith Porteous Wood President of the National Secular Society UK