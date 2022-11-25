POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
China imposes localised lockdowns as COVID-19 cases surge
04:00
World
China imposes localised lockdowns as COVID-19 cases surge
China has imposed lockdowns in various cities after violence erupted at the world's largest iPhone factory over its grueling COVID-19 restrictions. The country registered more than 32,000 new daily cases on Thursday – the highest tally since the start of the pandemic. Political risk analyst Ross Feingold explains how these renewed measures could bring more pressure for leaders in Beijing. #China #COVID #Restrictions
November 25, 2022
