Where did China go wrong in its fight against COVID-19?
04:08
World
China’s approach to the coronavirus pandemic has relied on strict lockdowns and mass testing. But as Bharat Pankhania from the University of Exeter Medical School explains, the government has failed on the vaccine front. It has not immunised vulnerable groups in large numbers and its domestically-developed vaccine is not as effective as the mRNA technology used in the West. #China #COVID #Lockdowns
November 25, 2022
