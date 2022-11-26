POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Africa Matters: Withdrawing from Mali
26:16
World
Africa Matters: Withdrawing from Mali
Germany is the latest country to announce its departure from the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali. Issa Ousmane Coulibaly is the Mali ambassador to Türkiye and he tells us that more countries are waiting in the wings to replace the departing nations. We then zoom in on South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's visit to Buckingham Palace and what it says about the UK's ties with the Commonwealth under King Charles. We also gauge reactions to a plan to outlaw the eating of animal skin to revive Nigeria's leather industry. #africamatters #mali
November 26, 2022
