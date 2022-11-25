World Share

Ceasefire agreement reached to control DRC insurgency

The M23 rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo have accepted a proposed ceasefire, aimed at bringing an end to voilence and its decade old insurgency. The ceasefire was recommended by the Luanda process - a result of talks involving the leaders of DRC, Burundi and Rwanda hosted by the Angolan president. The M23 group says it will defend itself against DRC Government forces once the said ceasefire is broken and their positions are attacked. The fighting has displaced 280,000 people and resulted in dozens of deaths. Shoaib Hasan has the latest.