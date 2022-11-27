World Share

Young Afghan women forced into marriage

A little over a year after the Taliban took over Afghanistan, many women and girls across the country are suffering under the Taliban's strict rule. Officials insist they're only applying Islamic law but the restrictions imposed on women have essentially removed them from public. And with no prospects of going back to school, many young women are being forced into marriage. Rahul Radhakrishnan has more. #afghangirls #taliban #education