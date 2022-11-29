World Share

Israel’s Netanyahu builds coalition govt with ultranationalist leaders

Benjamin Netanyahu is still trying to build a coalition government in Israel. Netanyahu is promising senior positions to coalition partners with the far-right politician Itamar Ben-Gvir set to become Security Minister. Ben-Gvir is a convicted racist and Palestinian officials are warning his appointment could have a 'potentially catastrophic impact' on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Israel affairs analyst Antony Loewenstein discusses the impact of this coalition on Palestinians. #Netanyahu #BenGvir #Palestinestate