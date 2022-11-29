POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Has China's COVID-19 lockdown protests become a political issue?
04:01
World
Has China's COVID-19 lockdown protests become a political issue?
Police in China have increased police security in the country to prevent further anti-government protest. Days of protests in multiple cities have shown the level of anger felt by many in Beijing’s zero-COVID policy. After almost three years of harsh lockdowns and mass daily testing some people are openly calling for the resignation of President Xi Jinping. Political risk analyst Ross Feingold weighs in on these protests. #China #COVID #Protests
November 29, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?