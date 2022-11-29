POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Report: Australia falls short in Great Barrier Reef efforts
02:54
World
Report: Australia falls short in Great Barrier Reef efforts
A UN-backed mission is recommending Australia's Great Barrier Reef be added to the list of endangered World Heritage sites. The UN report says the government in Canberra must take urgent steps to address the climate crisis to save the world's biggest coral reef system. Cherry Muddle from the Australian Marine Conservation Society discusses what’s necessary to save the reef. #UN #Australia #GreatBarrierReef
November 29, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?