Report: Australia falls short in Great Barrier Reef efforts

A UN-backed mission is recommending Australia's Great Barrier Reef be added to the list of endangered World Heritage sites. The UN report says the government in Canberra must take urgent steps to address the climate crisis to save the world's biggest coral reef system. Cherry Muddle from the Australian Marine Conservation Society discusses what’s necessary to save the reef. #UN #Australia #GreatBarrierReef