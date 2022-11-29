World Share

What would a natural gas deal with Azerbaijan mean for Serbia and the region?

There is a new partnership on the horizon between Serbia and Azerbaijan. The presidents of the two countries met recently in Belgrade where they signed seven bilateral agreements, including a potentially lucrative memorandum of understanding that will cover energy. Aside from cooperating on natural gas and electricity, Aleksandar Vucic and Ilham Aliyev reiterated their support for each other on the global stage. Prior to Aliyev's visit, Vucic said he is open to discuss Serbia's connection to the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline, which is the main artery that brings Caspian energy to Europe. Like many other Balkan countries, Serbia has been hit by soaring energy prices and fears of shortages, given its heavy dependence on Russia. The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has also made supply disruptions a serious concern heading into winter. Belgrade has been moving to diversify its supply sources, and a deal with Azerbaijan could prove a sustainable option.