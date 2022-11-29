POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Pakistan Receives Turkish Built Naval Vessel In a Sign of Growing Defence Ties
Pakistan Receives Turkish Built Naval Vessel In a Sign of Growing Defence Ties
Many have described relations between Türkiye and Pakistan as a decades-long brotherhood, one that goes beyond politics. Now defence ties between the two countries are set grow even deeper following the launch of the Turkish made MILGEM corvette that will join the Pakistani navy. Built by the Turkish state-owned defense firm ASFAT, the naval ship is third of four that will be delivered to Pakistan. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was hand on for the ceremonial launch at Istanbul Shipyard, together with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif. Guests: Syed Muhammad Obaidullah Maritime and Defence Analyst Omair Anas Assistant Professor at Yildirim Beyazit University
November 29, 2022
